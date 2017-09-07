Shafer says Memphis sewer decision puts Shelby County in ‘terrible position’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The chairwoman of the Shelby County Commission says a recent decision by Memphis Public Works to halt new sewer taps outside the city puts the county in "a terrible position" and could stand in the way of recruiting new businesses to the area.

The new policy could force Shelby County to build its own treatment plant. Shafer said that would take three to five years and cost tens of millions of dollars.

In the meantime, new growth outside Memphis would be put on hold.

That could include businesses such as Amazon, which is looking for a new second headquarters. Mayor Jim Strickland said Thursday that Memphis will bid for the HQ, but Shafer said large companies would be more likely to seek large tracts of land — and those are mostly located outside the city.

It could also lead to higher taxes for Shelby County, which includes residents in Memphis, and drive development to Tipton, Fayette and DeSoto counties.

"The county will definitely defend its interests," Heidi Shafer said, adding that she would rather negotiate with partners in city government to find a solution than go to court.

New sewers are what drives new development in Shelby County. For years, Memphis extended its systems into undeveloped land in the county. After development filled those areas, they were annexed into the city.

But because annexation has been frozen, the city has no longer has an incentive to extend sewers into the county.

Memphis Public Works Director Robert Knecht has offered to transfer its infrastructure in the county over to county government, but no arrangement has been settled.

