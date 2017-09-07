× Picture released of West Memphis shooting suspect

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis police have released a surveillance photo of a man wanted in connection to a recent shooting.

According to police, they discovered 23-year-old Matryne Vail in the 1800 block of East Jackson with a gunshot wound to the stomach Wednesday evening. He was rushed to the Regional Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.

Investigators now believe the man responsible was caught on camera and they need your help identifying him. He could be driving a four-door gray sedan.

If you can help, call Crittenden County Crime Stoppers at (870) 732-4444 or the West Memphis Police Department at (870) 735-1210.