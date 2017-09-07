× Food run ends in gunshots at Mount Moriah, Hickory Hill intersection

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — What appears to be a completely random shooting left one person with injuries early Thursday morning.

The victims told police they were in town visiting friends and decided to go get some food. They were at the intersection of Mount Moriah and Hickory Hill when a white SUV with tinted windows pulled up beside them.

Someone from inside that car reportedly fired several shots into the vehicle. No one was hit by gunfire, but one individual received cuts from broken glass.

Everyone is expected to be okay.

At this time, authorities do not have any suspect information.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.