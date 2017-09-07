DeSoto County deputies giving away free gun locks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. -- Within the past month, several children in the Mid-South have accidentally shot themselves. Some of those children have died.

DeSoto County deputies want to remind you about a free safety device to protect children.

"It's an eye-opener. People need to learn from situations. If we do not sit back and reflect on what we can do differently, we're going to keep having the same situation happen over and over," said Alex Coker with the DeSoto County Sheriff's Department.

The DCSD recently ordered an additional 500 gun locks they plan on handing out to the public.

All you have to do is stop by the sheriff's office and ask for one.

"We've had them for a little while, but now we're actually trying to advertise it, especially with the recent situations we've had going on," said Coker.