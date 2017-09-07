Crook returns stolen items after business owner confronts him on camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A downtown business owner said he confronted a thief on camera after finding his car ransacked Wednesday night, and it worked -- the thief returned everything he allegedly took from the man's car.

Lugene Bishop, who owns the Revolution Salon on Front Street, said he was closing up shop around 7 p.m.

He had already unlocked his car but then had to return to the shop for a few seconds. But seconds were all it took.

"The glove compartment was empty. Everything that was under the seats, in the little holders behind the seats, all that," said Bishop.

Looking up from the mess in his car, Bishop said he saw a man stumbling through the street, seemingly intoxicated.

"He acting like he don’t understand anything I’m saying. So he just staggered on away," said Bishop.

That's when a witness identified the man as the same man who was rummaging through Bishop's car.

Bishop grabbed his camera and followed the man.

"Then I said, ‘You know what, give me everything that you got in your pockets.’ And so, when he took it, he had all my stuff in his pockets.”

Bishop said he pulled out a watch, camera and Taser as well as other items belonging to him. But despite all the evidence, Bishop said the man denied stealing from him.

Things soon took another twist.

“After that, he wasn’t drunk anymore. He was good ‘cause he was trying to get away.”