Woman charged with murder after man’s stabbing death in Marion

MARION, Ark. — A woman is charged with second-degree murder after police say she admitted to stabbing a man to death in front of his relatives.

It happened a little after 10 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Fairways at Marion apartments near Interstate 55 in Marion.

Police say 24-year-old Wesley Dante Booker was stabbed in the chest and pronounced dead at the hospital.

The suspect is 25-year-old Tanisha Gillard. Police say she admitted to the stabbing. She is being held in the Crittenden County jail.

Friends of Booker say Gillard is the girlfriend of the mother of the Booker’s children. The two were in front of Booker’s relatives’ apartment, and Booker’s children were present. There was a scuffle and Booker was stabbed.

Gillard was there when police showed up. Neither she nor Booker has a criminal record.

Friends and relatives held a vigil for Booker outside the apartment recently.