West Memphis homicide suspect arrested

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. — A man accused of killing someone is behind bars.

West Memphis Police learned Marcus Jerome Reynolds, 39, could be in Blytheville. Blytheville Police found his vehicle Saturday, and then Wednesday BPD officers and U.S. Marshals nabbed the suspect at a Blytheville motel, according to WMPD.

The crime Reynolds stands accused of happened last week on Vanderbilt Street in West Memphis. The victim was found in the middle of the street after being pushed out of a vehicle.

WMPD said Reynolds’ girlfriend, Angela White, 32, was also taken into custody for hindering apprehension. Police said she told officers no one else was in the motel room, but officers found Reynolds under the bed.