Video: Shoplifting suspect escapes custody, leads Texas police on high-speed chase

LUFKIN, Texas — Cameras were rolling as a suspected shoplifter escaped her restraints in the back of a police SUV, stole the vehicle and led police on a high-speed chase.

According to the Lufkin Police Department, officers responded to a shoplifting call at the local Ulta store. When they arrived, the suspect, 33-year-old Toscha Sponsler, took off forcing them to chase her down in order to detain her for questioning.

She was cuffed behind her back and seat belted inside the SUV as officers searched several bags in the parking lot. Sponsler was somehow able to Houdini her way out of her restraints and climbed through the partition window into the driver seat.

For the next 23 minutes, officers chased the stolen SUV, reaching speeds of up to 100 miles per hour. At one point, she allegedly came dangerously close to hitting two officers and a Huntington constable head on.

Lufkin police also said they saw her reach for the officer’s shotgun several times. Ultimately, she was unable to remove the lock.

Sponsler eventually lost control of the vehicle during a pit maneuver.

She was taken to the Angelina County Jail and charged with escape causing serious bodily injury/threat of a deadly weapon, aggravated assault against a public servant, possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest with a car with previous conviction and unauthorized use of a vehicle.