MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently approved a new drug to treat sickle cell disease.

Endari is the first new drug to be given the green light by the agency in 20 years and that's good news for the thousands of Americans living with the condition.

Lionel MBati and Dr. Jane Hankins from St. Jude Children's Research Hospital stopped by to talk about what this means for sickle cell patients.