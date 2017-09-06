× Tigers lose LB for rest of the season

MEMPHIS, Tenn–Senior linebacker Jackson Dillon will miss the remainder of the 2017 season due to an injury it was announced by head coach Mike Norvell, Wednesday.

“Jackson suffered a shoulder injury in the game last week and will miss the remainder of this season,” Norvell said. “We are disappointed for him but are planning on filing a medical hardship on his behalf for a sixth season.”

Jackson missed the 2016 season due to injuries, but appeared in 38 games in his first three seasons at Memphis.

Memphis is playing its American Athletic Conference opener at UCF, Friday night. Official kick time for the game has been set for 6:32 p.m. (ET)/5:30 p.m. (CT) and will air on ESPNU.

