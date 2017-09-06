× Tiger spotted on I-75 in Atlanta shot in residential neighborhood

ATLANTA — Authorities in Georgia have some unanswered questions after a tiger was spotted in the northbound lanes of I-75 early Wednesday morning.

Early reports indicate the animal was first spotted around 4 a.m. and made its way to a nearby neighborhood. One woman told CBS 46 she spotted the tiger walking through her front yard as her family got ready for the day.

According to Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary, officers initially called requesting they respond to the scene. Unfortunately, the group didn’t make it in time.

“We responded immediately and were on the way to the scene with hopes of chemically immobilizing the tiger and bringing it to Noah’s Ark. Unfortunately, human life became at risk and the tiger was shot by the authorities.”

Officers told the news station they didn’t want to put any children at risk who were heading to the bus stop. They also said they witnessed the tiger jump a homeowner’s fence, which could mean they feared the animal was not afraid of people.

Now authorities are trying to figure out where the tiger came from. Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary stated all of their tigers are accounted for.

They also thanked the officers for “trying their best to bring this animal to safety.”