Suspect wanted in Midtown bank robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An aggravated robbery at a local bank has police searching for the man responsible.

According to witness accounts, the suspect entered the Regions Bank located in the 200 block of North Cleveland Tuesday morning. He pulled out a note demanding cash and handed it to the teller.

After getting what he wanted, the suspect fled the scene on foot.

No arrests have been made.

If you can help identify him or have any other information for police, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.