Police release surveillance footage of several business robberies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating several business robberies in Memphis and need your help to find the suspects.

Two of the robberies happened Wednesday.

Around 11:40 a.m., police said a man came into the Metro PCS in the 3000 block of Thomas Street and pretended to be a customer as he approached the counter, but then he pulled out a gun. He demanded the employees give him the money from the register, their wallets and their phones.

No one was hurt, but the suspect got away. Watch video of the robbery to see if you recognize him.

Officers were also called Wednesday to King Furs in the 4500 block of Poplar Avenue. Three suspects pried open the security door and stole fur coats and hats, police said.

They drove away in a maroon car that may have been a Nissan Maxima. Watch surveillance video of the crime here.

Police also released footage of an attempted robbery of the Memory Lane Inn & Suites in the 3500 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard that happened Aug. 6.

The suspects arrived at the hotel armed with a crowbar and tried to break the glass doors. They weren’t successful, but police said the pair is responsible for other hotel robberies.

Another robbery of a Metro PCS, this one in the 1000 block of North Hollywood Street, happened Thursday. A masked man and woman stole about $1,000 at gunpoint from the store.

If you recognize any of the suspects in the linked videos or know anything that could help police solve the crimes, call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.