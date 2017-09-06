× Police investigating reported shootout in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for at least one person involved in an alleged shootout in the 2200 block of Park Avenue at Bruce Street.

The incident happened just after 10 a.m.

A witness told WREG said the first shootout happened after a car pulled up on the street and dropped a man off. About 20 minutes later, a white Volvo with three men inside drove by. One of the men inside started shooting, he said.

Police said no victims have been located.

Authorities said they are currently looking for a gold Corolla that was last seen heading westbound on Park.