Oxford mother accused of strangling son

OXFORD, Miss. — An Oxford woman is behind bars, accused of attacking her son in the bathroom.

Authorities were called to Laurel Cove on Sunday after receiving a call from Shona Johnson’s children saying she had strangled their brother. The child is expected to be okay and was released to relatives for the night.

The 38-year-old mother was taken to the Oxford Police Department where she reportedly admitted everything to police.

She was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center and charged.

Police did not release a motive for the incident.