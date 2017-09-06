× Motel employee assaulted during armed robbery near airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for an armed suspect accused of robbing a business near the airport and assaulting an employee on duty.

The incident happened at the Budget Most In & Suites in the 2700 block of Airways Boulevard around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

The suspect, a 19 to 23-year-old male, hit the employee with a semi-automatic handgun before fleeing the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The victim is expected to be okay, police said.

They were provided with a vague description of the suspect, so if you know anything call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.