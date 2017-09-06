Motel employee assaulted during armed robbery near airport
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for an armed suspect accused of robbing a business near the airport and assaulting an employee on duty.
The incident happened at the Budget Most In & Suites in the 2700 block of Airways Boulevard around 3 a.m. Wednesday.
The suspect, a 19 to 23-year-old male, hit the employee with a semi-automatic handgun before fleeing the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The victim is expected to be okay, police said.
They were provided with a vague description of the suspect, so if you know anything call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.
35.072493 -89.986379