× Motel clerk violently attacked during armed robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police are looking for a man who pistol whipped a motel clerk during an armed robbery early this morning in the airport area.

It happened at the Budget Host Inn & Suites in the 2700 block of Airways Boulevard around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Motel employees said the robber was waiting in the lobby when the clerk got back from helping a guest.

They said the clerk gave the robber a key to open a door to get behind the counter, but said the robber couldn’t get the door open and began beating the clerk on the head with his gun and forced him to do it.

There was blood all over the floor of the lobby, but the manager of the motel said the clerk is doing okay.

The robbery was caught on camera, but so far police have not released the surveillance video.

Three months ago an 18-year-old man was shot and killed at the same motel and in June of 2016, two people were shot at the motel during an attempted robbery. One of the victims died.

Police said the robber this morning made off with a large amount of cash.

If you know anything that can help investigators call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.