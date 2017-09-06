× Mark Giannini sentenced in drug possession case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —A former Memphis businessman was sentenced to four years behind bars on a felony drug possession charge.

Mark Giannini was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver.

He pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to four years, including two years credit for time already served, and two years probation.

He will also pay a $2,000 fine.

The defendant is also facing two rape charges that are still awaiting trials.