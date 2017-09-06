Man shot walking down the street, tries to get help at closed hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Memphis Police are investigating after a man was shot in the shoulder walking down the street in Parkway Village.

He has no idea why he was targeted on Knight Arnold, and he’s thankful to be alive.

A good Samaritan initially took him to Delta Medical Center off Knight Arnold, which has an emergency room, but it was closed.

On Wednesday Kevin Wilson spoke to WREG just hours after was released from the hospital.

"I’m doing alright, just hurting a lot," he said.

His arm in a sling, his shoulder bandaged, he’s just glad to be here after his close call.

"It was like three inches away from my heart, like the bullet hole is right here and my heart right here. The doctor said I could have died," he explained.

WREG was there moments after the gunfire erupted.

The 23-year-old says he was walking from the store with his brother around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday.

"I just heard one shot. You know how you just turn around to see what was that? And then I saw a black car just come and speed toward us a little bit so I just started running. Me and my brother started running and we heard two more shots. "

Wilson realized he had been shot.

He says a man driving nearby realized he was in trouble, picked up Wilson and took him to Delta Medical Center.

The sign says they have an emergency center. But here’s the catch, it’s only open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On Wednesday an unidentified employee told WREG this is a problem that happens often.

Wilson had to wait for an ambulance to take him to Regional Medical Center.

He moved back to Memphis from Wisconsin a month ago.

"I have no reason or no clue for someone to just come shoot me. That’s the hardest part about it. Like why just go around just shooting people?”

Despite his frustration strangers were so reckless, he’s also grateful to another stranger who tried to be helpful.

"I wanted his number! So if you see this I thank you very much. But I wish I had his number because I really do appreciate it. I really could have died.”

Wilson’s brother’s ear was also grazed by a bullet, but he is OK.