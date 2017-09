× Man shot during possible robbery in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been shot in North Memphis.

Police were called around 7 p.m. Wednesday to the scene in the 1100 block of April Woods Circle.

Police believe the shooting may have occurred during a robbery.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

The suspect ran from the scene heading south on Breedlove Street, police said.