TUNICA, Miss. — Deputies are investigating following a fatal shooting in Tunica, Mississippi.

WREG has confirmed Dereon Romero was found at the Bankston Arms Apartment around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

He was reportedly shot multiple times.

Investigators said they would be releasing more information soon.

RIGHT NOW: a Tunica County deputy puts crime scene tape on the apartment door of a man who was shot early this morning pic.twitter.com/GAWbj5sKAr — Stacy Jacobson (@StacyJacobsonTV) September 6, 2017