× 3 Metro PCS stores robbed in one-week span

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Metro PCS stores have become a hot target for thieves.

Wednesday morning’s robbery at the store on the 3000 block of Thomas Street in Frayser was only the latest.

Around 11:40 a.m., surveillance footage shows a man in a red beanie walking in without covering his face and pulling a gun on two employees.

“Walked in said, ‘I need a favor,’ like, ‘What’s that?’ He said, ‘Give me everything!” said an unidentified woman who was robbed at another Metro PCS last week.

The employee said she was working at a store on Elvis Presley Boulevard August 29 when a masked man walked in and held her and another employee at gunpoint.

“He put the gun in my face. He said, ‘I told you to put the money in the register,'” the victim recalled. “I was thinking about God. I was just thinking I was gonna die.”

The robbery wasn’t captured on a camera, but another one two days later was — this time at the Metro PCS store on North Hollywood.

A man and woman walked in covered head to toe in disguises — one with a gun drawn. Police said they took $1,000 in cash from the store.

A Metro PCS employee told WREG the crooks also took $2,500 from one of his colleagues, who had been saving up to buy a car.