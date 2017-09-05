× WREG lending a hand to Harvey flood victims Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Our friends in Texas and Gulf states still need help after Hurricane Harvey’s devastation, so WREG is stepping up.

This Friday, we’re collecting cash donations for the Salvation Army’s disaster relief in the parking lot of Decadent Avenue furniture, 888 White Station between Park and Poplar, from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

We’ll be collecting cash, and 100 percent of the money goes directly to The Salvation Army’s Harvey Relief Fund.

Donors can drive through and drop off donations. We hope to see you there Friday.