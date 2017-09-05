× Woman killed after stolen car drives into church during police chase

ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. — A police chase ended with a car in a church and a woman dead.

According to the St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office, Arkansas State Police saw a stolen car and started chasing after it around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. The car hit speeds of around 100 mph.

ASP officers followed the car as it got off I-40 at Widener, at which point it continued through a parking lot and into a church, according to the sheriff’s office.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver was hospitalized. Authorities plan to arrest him when he is discharged from the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

Police have not released either person’s identity at this time.

No one inside the church was hurt.

According to the sheriff’s office, there were also drugs inside the car.