× Tigers, UCF football game moved due to Irma

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The football game between the Memphis Tigers and UCF Knights has been rescheduled as Hurricane Irma makes its way closer to the coast.

The game, originally scheduled for Saturday, will now be played Friday, September 8 at Spectrum Field in Orlando.

Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. CT.

A TV network has not been named at this time.