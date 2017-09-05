× Tennessee Task Force One returns from Texas, sets out for Florida

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Crews just returned from Texas after helping with hundreds of rescues, and now they’re getting ready for another trip — to Florida.

Some 80 members of Tennessee Task Force One spent nearly two weeks in Texas helping in rescue and recovery efforts.

Mayor Jim Strickland and Memphis Fire Director Gina Sweat welcomed the team home, but then a call from FEMA came in.

“We just received a phone call from FEMA that our team is activated again. Just a couple of hours ago they landed back in Memphis happy to be home, but I did speak to members of the crew and they are ready to respond to duty,” said Lt. Wayne Cooke with Memphis Fire.

Most of the Task Force crew will go to Florida, where Hurricane Irma will soon hit. Some will get a break and be replaced by other members of the Task Force.