Tennesseans warned of price gouging following Harvey

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Price gouging after Hurricane Harvey. Texas residents aren't the only ones who are being warned about what to look out for.

The Mid-South may have only seen the remnants of Harvey, but there are some concerns about potential price gouging.

State regulators define the practice as the "unreasonably" raising of prices or restriction of goods and services in direct response to a natural disaster. This is regardless of whether the event occurred in Tennessee.

State price gouging laws cover essential goods such as gas, food and lodging. Keep in mind, just because you see higher prices doesn't mean it's price gouging.

The Division of Consumer Affairs is currently collecting information about potential price gouging after Hurricane Harvey. If you suspect a company is price gouging you need to document the name of the business, location, price listed and date. Send that information along with pictures of prices listed along with a receipt to consumer.affairs@tn.gov.

You can also file a complaint by going to tn.gov/commerce.