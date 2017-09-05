× Shooting at TSU critically injures man

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A shooting at Tennessee State University left a 19-year-old man with critical injuries Tuesday morning, WTVF reported.

Larry Bates was shot in the chest and taken to Vanderbilt’s medical center. School officials said Bates had been previously enrolled at the school, though he was not a current student.

Officials said Bates was talking to someone in a car in a parking lot when the shooting occurred.

Campus was not placed on lockdown because, school officials said, they were informed the shooter had fled the scene.