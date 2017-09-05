× Routine inspection to close lanes on I-40 bridge

ARKANSAS — Drivers who use the I-40 bridge over the Mississippi River may need to pack a little extra patience.

Starting Wednesday, crews will be forced to close at least one lane as they perform routine inspection on the bridge. The closures will start in the westbound lanes at 8 a.m. and end around 3 p.m. on September 6, 11 and 18.

The outside eastbound lane will be closed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on September 13 and 14.

Signs and cones will be out to control traffic.