Memphis spending thousands to guard Confederate statues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department spent $55,031 in overtime pay last month to guard Confederate monuments in two city parks, according to information presented to City Council on Tuesday.

That’s in addition to $8,795 for officers detailed to the park on days when events did not occur, MPD said in its presentation.

Officers from 14 precincts and units were called in to help guard the monuments of Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest in Health Sciences Park and Confederate president Jefferson Davis in Memphis Park, after the monuments became the target of protests and potential vandalism.

Additionally, MPD told council it spent $38,500 providing protection for the vigil at Graceland on Aug. 15.

City Council will discuss its options to remove, cover or sell the monuments at a committee session at 1:45 Tuesday.