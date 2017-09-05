× Redbirds end regular season on a winning note

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo-The division-champion Memphis Redbirds tied the game with one out in the top of the ninth and scored the go-ahead runs with two outs in the 10th and finished the regular season with a 91-50 record after a 5-4, 10-inning win over the Colorado Springs Sky Sox (Brewers) Monday afternoon in Colorado Springs.

One day after becoming the first Pacific Coast League Team to win 90 games in the regular season since 2006, the 2017 Redbirds secured their best ERA in franchise history (3.77), best fielding percentage (.984), and third-best batting average (.278). Sixteen players on the current St. Louis Cardinals roster also appeared on a Redbirds roster this season, and eight Redbirds made their Major League debuts at some point during the year.

With Monday’s win, the Redbirds improved to 11-0 in extra-inning games this season. The 91 wins are the 10th-most in a season in 119 years of professional baseball in Memphis dating back to 1877.

Memphis lost just one of its final 32 series of the season following dropping three-of-four games at Colorado Springs from April 18-21.

Patrick Wisdom drove in three runs Monday afternoon, including a two-run home run, his 31st of the season, to put the Redbirds on top 2-1 in the third. He then drove in the tying run in the top of the ninth, before Bruce Caldwell singled home the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th before Gabriel Lino added an insurance run with an RBI single that scored Caldwell. Tyler O’Neill extended his hitting streak to eight games with a 1-for-5 showing.

Zac Gallen came from Double-A Springfield to make the start and allowed three runs, two earned in 5.0 innings. Three Redbird relievers pitched 4.0 scoreless innings to get the game to the 10th, and Josh Lucas earned his 17th save of the year by getting two outs in the 10th to finish the game.

The Redbirds turned three double plays and got another to end the game, doubling the potential tying run off first base.

The Redbirds and Sky Sox now face each other in the best-of-five first round of the playoffs, beginning at AutoZone Park on Wednesday, with game one presented by Coca-Cola, and Thursday. Playoff tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at http://www.memphisredbirds.com/playoffs, over the phone at (901) 721-6000, and at the AutoZone Park Box Office.

–memphisredbirds.com–