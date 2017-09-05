× Police investigating shooting that wounded 2 people

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are trying to figure out where a double shooting happened and who the gunman is.

Officers were called around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday to Delta Medical Center, located in the 3000 block of Getwell Road, about the shooting. However, police are unsure where the incident actually occurred.

Neither of the two victims is in critical condition.

Police said the suspect was in a black Fusion, but they did not have a good description.