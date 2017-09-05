× Police investigating double shooting in Tipton County

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities are investigating after two people were shot in Tipton County overnight.

The incident happened in the parking lot of the Volunteer Mart on East Highway 70 at Main Street in Mason, Tennessee.

WREG has confirmed the shooting victims were taken to the hospital in Tipton then transferred to the Regional Medical Center. One individual was released while the other remains in the hospital.

Police said they believe a third person was also shot, but have not been able to locate that individual.

They are also searching for two suspects, one of whom was armed with a shotgun.