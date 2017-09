× Police: 10-year-old boy has been missing for three days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for a missing 10-year-old who has reportedly been missing for three days.

Ayden Wilson was last seen Saturday in the 4300 block of Eastwind.

The mother told police he has runaway in the past, but always came home.

If you see him, call the Memphis Police Department at (901) 545-2677.