MBI issues Amber Alert for missing 12-year-old

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for a 12-year-old from Pearl.

Chryslance Nicole Walters was last seen around 6:30 a.m. Authorities believe she may be with 42-year-old Johnny Jones in a black 2006 Chrysler 300 with MS tags RGT 700.

They were last seen on Highway 468 traveling towards Interstate 20 near Jackson, Mississippi.

If you spot them call the MBI at 855-642-5378.