Kitten walking on highway rescued after traffic is shut down

BOSTON — A kitten found walking in a busy Massachusetts highway tunnel was rescued with the help of state police troopers who shut down traffic.

Police said Sunday on Facebook the kitten decided to “play a little hide and seek” in the Ted Williams Tunnel in Boston, so Sargent Bob Dateo shut the entire tunnel down.

The Animal Rescue League of Boston quickly rescued the kitten.

A video taken by police shows the kitten walking along the side of the road as cars drive by.

Police said they now need ideas on what to name the kitten.

The kitten will be put up for adoption when it’s medically cleared.