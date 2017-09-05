MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Katie Nelson of Donelson Elementary is a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week. Katie teaches second grade and says, "I love engaging the students and encouraging them along the way to grow to their highest potential." Thank you, Katie, for making a difference in the lives of the students at Donelson Elementary. If you would like to nominate a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week, do so by using this link.
