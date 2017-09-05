× Juveniles lead Southaven, Horn Lake police on chase after stealing cars

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Authorities are searching for several juvenile suspects accused of stealing two cars, leading police on a chase and then bailing from the car after crashing it in Horn Lake.

According to police, four to five juveniles stole the first car somewhere in Southaven. Police spotted the vehicle on Goodman Road and followed in pursuit.

At some point, the juvenile driver hit a police officer’s car. All of the suspect’s bailed from the crash, stole another car and continue to flee from police into Horn Lake.

The group eventually crashed that vehicle near Bullfrog Corner and once again took off running.

Two are currently in custody. Police are searching for the others.