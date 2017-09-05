× Governor Haslam to give health care testimony in U.S. Senate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam is traveling to Washington this week to testify in Congress.

Gov. Haslam is scheduled to appear before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions committee on Thursday.

According to NBC News, he’ll take part in one of several scheduled hearings this month that aim to get a better picture of the health care market in order to produce a bill that fixes parts of the system.

The committee will also hear from state insurance commissioners, including Tennessee’s Julie Mix McMeak on Wednesday.

Haslam told reporters recently that it will be the first time he will before Congress since his election as governor. He had testified previously when he was an executive with the family-owned truck stop chain now known as Pilot Flying J.

Joining Haslam at the governors hearing will be Charlie Baker of Massachusetts, Steve Bullock of Montana; Gary Herbert of Utah and John Hickenlooper of Colorado.

The panel is chaired by Lamar Alexander, Tennessee’s senior senator.