Edmund Ford says he plans to run for cousin’s seat on county commission

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Edmund Ford Jr. has confirmed that he plans to announce his candidacy this week for a seat on the Shelby County Commission.

The Memphis city councilman will run to replace his cousin, Justin Ford, who is term-limited out of office in 2018.

Edmund Ford is term limited out of his position on the Memphis City Council. His term would expire in 2019.

If Edmund Ford is elected, the move would keep a Ford on the county commission and keep the Ford name in county politics.