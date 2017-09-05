× Court: Duchess of Cambridge topless photos were ‘invasion of privacy’

PARIS — A French court has found six people guilty of invading the privacy of Britain’s Duchess of Cambridge after topless photos of her were published in 2012.

The court ordered fines of 45,000 to 50,000 euros (about $54,000 to $60,000) per defendant.

The duchess, and her husband Prince William, had been seeking 1.5 million euros (nearly $1.8 million) in damages.

Grainy photographs published by Closer, a glossy French magazine, and regional newspaper La Provence showed the duchess sunbathing topless while the pair were vacationing in the south of France at a private chateau owned by Viscount Linley, the Queen’s nephew.

The news comes a day after the couple announced they will be expecting their third child.