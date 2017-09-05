Alabama strengthens hold on top spot in AP rankings
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 5, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Pvs
1. Alabama (60) 1-0 1,524 1
2. Ohio St. (1) 1-0 1,445 2
3. Clemson 1-0 1,317 5
4. Penn St. 1-0 1,303 6
5. Oklahoma 1-0 1,253 7
6. Southern Cal 1-0 1,224 4
7. Washington 1-0 1,083 8
8. Michigan 1-0 1,051 11
9. Wisconsin 1-0 979 9
10. Florida St. 0-1 976 3
11. Oklahoma St. 1-0 950 10
12. LSU 1-0 898 13
13. Auburn 1-0 873 12
14. Stanford 1-0 772 14
15. Georgia 1-0 685 15
16. Miami 1-0 537 18
17. Louisville 1-0 529 16
18. Virginia Tech 1-0 490 21
19. Kansas St. 1-0 398 20
20. Washington St. 1-0 216 24
21. South Florida 2-0 207 19
22. Florida 0-1 164 17
23. TCU 1-0 154 –
24. Notre Dame 1-0 141 –
25. Tennessee 1-0 124 25
Others receiving votes: Utah 96, UCLA 82, West Virginia 70, Colorado 65, Maryland 45, Oregon 44, South Carolina 44, Boise St. 22, Northwestern 20, Houston 14, San Diego St. 11, Texas Tech 4, Kentucky 4, Iowa 3, California 2, Navy 1, Vanderbilt 1, Pittsburgh 1, Mississippi St. 1, Nebraska 1, Michigan St. 1.