Viewer turns to WREG after discovering personal information on jail website

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- WREG is looking into what appears to be a case of personal information exposed.

A Shelby County resident discovered their social security number was posted in the Shelby County court’s information page. The page is available for anyone to see, so they turned to WREG for some answers.

Ashley Moore recently made a surprising discovery.

"I was in complete shock, I was like am I really seeing this? I actually closed out my browser a few times and re-logged in and it’s this website anybody can sign up to view these documents," explained Moore.

The website is the Shelby County Criminal Justice System Portal. It’s a website that keeps track of a person’s court history in Shelby County.

Moore, who legally goes by another name, found some disturbing information.

"That’s when I pulled up a citation that I had and noticed that on the website I could pull up the citation and it has my drivers license, social security number, date of birth, address, full name.”

The concern? What can be done with all that private information exposed, especially a social security number.

"Everything that’s on the citation is everything a person would need to steal my identity," explained Moore.

Moore also discovered friends' information as well.

"If I could find five people within 30 minutes, it scares me to think if someone took all day or even a week or even a month and just started pluggin in names and looking for these documents.”

Moore says it appears the personal information is usually only posted when someone was issued a misdemeanor citation, with two options to view, redacted and not redacted.

Moore explained in some cases if someone received a misdemeanor citation, the personal information wasn’t posted at all, but she believes people should be aware.

WREG reached out to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. At last check, they were in the process of removing the personal information from the site.