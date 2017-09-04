Video: SUV hits pedestrians on Massachusetts sidewalk

WALTHAM, Mass. — Surveillance cameras on a quiet street in Waltham, Massachusetts captured the moment an SUV plowed into three pedestrians, pinning two of them underneath the car.

Giordano DePena was in his shop when he heard the impact. While he didn’t see anything, his cameras captured the terrifying incident.

In the video shared with Boston 25 News, the SUV is completely still when it suddenly accelerates backwards. Two individuals crossing the street behind the car try to run to safety, but are not quick enough. The car rolls over them before hitting a third person and what appears to be a store front.

The first two victims remain motionless underneath the car, while the third miraculously stands up on his own. But before he can do anything to assist, the driver puts the SUV in drive and pulls forward, dragging the two people underneath.

The driver, 60, then gets out.

While they have not been identified, the injured include a 22-year-old man, a 59-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman. All three are expected to be okay.