× Two bodies found underwater at boat ramp ID’d

SALTILLO, Tenn. — Two men whose bodies were found submerged in a vehicle at a Hardin County boat ramp have been identified by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

WSMV reports that Ritchie V. Weaver, 64, of Milledgeville and Ronnie K. Steele, 63, of Bethel Springs were killed when their 1997 Mercury Mountaineer went off a boat ramp and into the water Saturday afternoon.

Weaver, the driver, is believed to have escaped the car, but drowned afterward, the station reported.

The vehicle was discovered after a boat struck it, officials say. THP is investigating.