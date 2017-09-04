Teen killed, driver at large following hit and run in Orange Mound

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family is in mourning as authorities search for the driver accused of running their 17-year-old loved one over with a stolen car.

The accident happened overnight in the 1200 block of Raymond Street in Orange Mound.

Witnesses told WREG's Melissa Moon they know who was behind the wheel, having seen her driving the stolen vehicle erratically through the neighborhood for the past couple of days. On Sunday, she reportedly came around a corner, jumped the curb and hit 17-year-old Eric Johnson. He was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

After the incident, the driver allegedly drove the car to a nearby field and took off on foot.

Several people were allegedly inside the car at the time of the accident. It's unclear if they have been identified by police.

If you can help in this case, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.