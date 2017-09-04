Surveillance video shows suspects who shot man at Sheraton

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for the two men responsible for a shooting at a Sheraton hotel.

It happened Saturday at the Four Points by Sheraton in the 5800 block of Poplar Avenue.

Police said the two suspects got into an altercation with the victim, and then they both pulled out a gun and fired.

The victim was airlifted to Regional Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

The suspects fled the scene in a light-colored sedan, but they were caught on camera. If you recognize either of the people in the above video, call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.