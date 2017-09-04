× Register for the Memphis Career Fair

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you’re looking for a job be sure to register for the upcoming Memphis Career Fair.

Hosted at the Hilton Memphis, the event gets you time with managers from various employers looking to hire quickly.

The fair is free, but those wishing to attend should register ahead of time on the event page. Job seekers are also encouraged to dress in their best, have multiple copies of their resumes and be prepared to shine.

The Memphis Career Fair is Wednesday, September 6 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, click here.