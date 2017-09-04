× Police: Man confesses to killing man during East Memphis robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect reportedly confessed to shooting and killing an 18-year-old during a robbery in East Memphis.

Ronnie Stewart was booked into the Shelby County Jail on Sunday, charged with first-degree murder following the death of Tommy Johnson on August 31.

According to police, the incident happened in the 1600 block of Cherry. Johnson was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where he later died from his injuries.

A witness told officers he heard Stewart planning the robbery, leading to his arrest over the weekend. While speaking with police, he reportedly confessed to going into the victim’s home to rob him and then shooting him.

Stewart was also charged with the employment of a firearm during the commission of a violent felony.

He is scheduled to be in court on Tuesday.