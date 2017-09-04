× Overnight fire destroys Cordova home

CORDOVA, Tenn. — Fire fighters battled an intense blaze overnight that destroyed a home in Cordova.

The homeowner was asleep in his Shelley Renee home when he woke up to the sound of crackling around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

Thankfully, he was able to get out uninjured.

While an official cause has not been determined, fire crews said the fire could have started from an electrical shortage in a vent fan in the bathroom. By the time first responders arrived, flames could be seen coming through the roof and it was simply too hot for fire fighters to go inside.

They used an aerial truck to fight the blaze from above.

Luckily, no one was injured.